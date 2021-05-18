Lisk Machine Learning Reaches Market Cap of $6.53 Million (LML)

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for $0.0544 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk Machine Learning has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Lisk Machine Learning has a total market cap of $6.53 million and approximately $52,457.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00091737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.37 or 0.00397553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.36 or 0.00230134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $601.03 or 0.01378223 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00047110 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning Profile

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk Machine Learning’s official website is www.gny.io/lisk

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Trading

