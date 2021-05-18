Litecoin Plus 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $130.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 48.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $68,698.22 and approximately $130.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,945.68 or 1.00210129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00053496 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00012418 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00132820 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000222 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

