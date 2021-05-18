LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.900–1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $460 million-$468 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $460.96 million.LivePerson also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.550–0.530 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.19. 2,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $31.78 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average of $59.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.34.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. Equities research analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on LPSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LivePerson from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.07.

In other news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 18,398 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,200,837.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 2,144 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $118,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,293,625. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

