LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.550–0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$114 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.33 million.LivePerson also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -1.900–1.780 EPS.

Shares of LPSN stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,175. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $31.78 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.04.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The company had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of LivePerson from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.07.

In other news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 18,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,200,837.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 12,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $786,245.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,767 shares of company stock worth $4,293,625. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

