LiveRamp (RAMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RAMP stock opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -35.58 and a beta of 1.28. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $87.38.

RAMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.90.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

