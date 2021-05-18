Lobstex One Day Trading Volume Reaches $671,768.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0794 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $671,768.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000650 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,980,547 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

