LocalCoinSwap One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,122.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $3,122.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00141150 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002895 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000091 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $350.47 or 0.00808040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,750,017 coins and its circulating supply is 51,537,240 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.