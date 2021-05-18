Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.80.

LMT stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $390.53. 8,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $382.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Insiders sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

