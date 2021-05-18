Loki One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 18th. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,976.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.12 or 0.07851114 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,092.73 or 0.02542631 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.86 or 0.00695396 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.53 or 0.00203680 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $337.76 or 0.00785917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.50 or 0.00668972 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.48 or 0.00582826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006651 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.