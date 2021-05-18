Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.20

Shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.20 and traded as high as $38.21. Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares last traded at $37.69, with a volume of 58,500 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,797,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 597,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after purchasing an additional 415,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 36,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

