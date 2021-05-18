L’Oréal (EPA:OR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $314.67

L’Oréal S.A. (EPA:OR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €314.67 ($370.20) and traded as high as €357.30 ($420.35). L’Oréal shares last traded at €355.45 ($418.18), with a volume of 259,108 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is €339.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €314.67.

L’Oréal Company Profile (EPA:OR)

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.