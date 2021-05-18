Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,123,264 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 181.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,743,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123,264 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $21,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,986,000 after purchasing an additional 925,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,847,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,261,000 after buying an additional 3,958,893 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after buying an additional 151,736 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 19,458,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,041,000 after buying an additional 296,640 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.66.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

