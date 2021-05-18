Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 30,231 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,231 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Sealed Air worth $26,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $56.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.80. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.94.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

