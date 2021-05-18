Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Mohawk Industries worth $20,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,823,000 after buying an additional 1,300,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,979,000 after buying an additional 254,556 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,699,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,569,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,220,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,032,000 after buying an additional 92,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,074,000 after buying an additional 145,709 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $218.25 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.79 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.37 and a 200 day moving average of $164.03.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.50.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,390 over the last 90 days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

