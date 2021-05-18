Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 105.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,713 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $27,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $704,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,457 shares of company stock valued at $5,316,928 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $80.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.09. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

