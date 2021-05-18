Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 770,053 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 310.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 770,053 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of The Western Union worth $25,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WU. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in The Western Union by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

The Western Union stock opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.37.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 54.34%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.

In other news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

