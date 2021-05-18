Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 588.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,705 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $16,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of American International Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 215,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 98,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 115,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 389,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

AIG stock opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.46. The company has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

