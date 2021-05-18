Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 222.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,609 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Universal Display worth $19,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Universal Display by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,686,000 after purchasing an additional 243,448 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Universal Display by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 240,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,825,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Universal Display by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,008,000 after purchasing an additional 91,707 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.13.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $195.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.09 and its 200 day moving average is $227.33. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.27 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 87.80, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

