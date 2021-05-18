Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $18.55 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Diamondback Energy worth $18,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 410.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $80.36 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $88.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,900 shares of company stock worth $3,546,756 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

