Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $20.24 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,466 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Zillow Group worth $20,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Zillow Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Zillow Group by 42.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on Z. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

Zillow Group stock opened at $110.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of -56.21 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.68 and a 200-day moving average of $134.05.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total transaction of $631,900.00. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $12,036,947.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,987,202.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,714 shares of company stock valued at $76,067,653 in the last 90 days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

