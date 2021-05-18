Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $22.18 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 160.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 277,624 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Ingersoll Rand worth $22,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IR opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $52.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average is $46.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

