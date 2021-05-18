Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $24.65 Million Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 471.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421,411 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Dynatrace worth $24,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 77,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 15,768 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,987,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,599 shares of company stock worth $12,039,237 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

NYSE DT opened at $46.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.58, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average is $45.84.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

