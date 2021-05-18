Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $24.72 Million Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,291 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of AutoNation worth $24,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AN opened at $105.38 on Tuesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.64 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 32,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $3,474,555.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 21,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.79, for a total transaction of $2,249,518.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,301 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,452.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 741,227 shares of company stock worth $72,547,642 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

