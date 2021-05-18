Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $24.72 Million Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,291 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of AutoNation worth $24,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:AN opened at $105.38 on Tuesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.64 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.
AN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.88.
In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 32,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $3,474,555.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 21,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.79, for a total transaction of $2,249,518.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,301 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,452.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 741,227 shares of company stock worth $72,547,642 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
