Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $26.96 Million Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,426,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940,595 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Sirius XM worth $26,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,597,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $76,681,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 216.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,091,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,818 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 1,364.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,731,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476,659 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 2,891.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.17. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

