Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1,349.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,941 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,488 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Masco worth $20,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Masco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,448,000 after buying an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Masco by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after buying an additional 969,633 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,563,000 after buying an additional 134,086 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,478,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,062,000 after buying an additional 492,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,476,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,955,000 after buying an additional 41,583 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,855 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,757. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MAS opened at $63.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.33. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.98 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. Truist lifted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

