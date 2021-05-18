Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $20.94 Million in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 488,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,937,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Genpact at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Genpact by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Genpact by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Genpact by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 119,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Genpact by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 25,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in Genpact by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

G has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

Shares of G stock opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 27.56%.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $3,150,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,362.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $90,946.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,147 shares of company stock worth $3,284,447 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.