Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 122,725 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Tractor Supply worth $18,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,655,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $1,236,000. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $186.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.35. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $107.01 and a 52 week high of $200.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,899 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,135 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

