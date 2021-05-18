Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,385 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Campbell Soup worth $23,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.58.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

