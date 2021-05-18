Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,113,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,438,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Liberty Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 67,924 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 328.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 453,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after buying an additional 347,625 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 148,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 49.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

