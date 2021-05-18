Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,082 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $23,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 33,045.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,618,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Square by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,316,000 after purchasing an additional 112,857 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $202.92 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.47 and a 200-day moving average of $225.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.25 billion, a PE ratio of 322.10, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $4,104,066.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,165,190.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,555,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,250,191 shares of company stock valued at $299,526,783 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.43.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

