Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 13,691 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,691 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Landstar System worth $20,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $174.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $103.51 and a one year high of $182.63. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.87.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

