Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 46,374 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 46,374 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,595. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DHR opened at $250.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.48. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $155.61 and a 1 year high of $261.43. The company has a market capitalization of $178.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

