Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 66,612 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,612 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Moderna worth $29,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 67.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.88.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $666,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $173,639.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,639.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,721,390 shares of company stock valued at $836,017,001 in the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $160.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.30 and a 200-day moving average of $138.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $189.26. The company has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

