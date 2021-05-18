Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 7,326 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,326 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of NVR worth $25,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NVR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,871.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4,922.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4,464.00. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,847.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5,308.48.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $44.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.