Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 137,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,321,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Nexstar Media Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at $333,000. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at $300,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 474.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,106 shares in the company, valued at $465,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total value of $726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,765,092.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,328 shares of company stock valued at $20,825,705. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $149.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.34. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.10 and a 12 month high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.