Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 514,250 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Lamb Weston worth $28,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $77.68 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.03 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day moving average of $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LW. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

