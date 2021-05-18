Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Buys 15,446 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,446 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 3.4% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,627,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,286,000 after acquiring an additional 88,820 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $24,514,000. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 61,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 998,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,221,000 after buying an additional 11,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

Shares of PEP stock remained flat at $$146.17 on Tuesday. 51,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,571,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

