Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Has $8.73 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 4.5% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.48. 119,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,413,371. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.88 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.40. The company has a market capitalization of $215.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.95, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Citigroup downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.