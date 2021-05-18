Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,142 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for approximately 3.6% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 68.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Unilever by 2.6% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Unilever by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

UL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

NYSE:UL traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $61.02. 67,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,073. The stock has a market cap of $160.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average of $57.88. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

