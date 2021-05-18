Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,728,284 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 174,367 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 0.7% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.24% of Lowe’s Companies worth $328,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,589,000 after purchasing an additional 212,738 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.79. 71,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,062,152. The firm has a market cap of $138.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.45 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.91.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.29.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.