Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,527,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 70,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.29.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $194.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $115.45 and a one year high of $215.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

