Lowe’s Companies (LOW) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lowe’s Companies (NYSE: LOW):

5/14/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $200.00 to $247.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Lowe's Companies had its "outperform" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/12/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $222.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $195.00 to $239.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $195.00 to $239.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $195.00 to $239.00.

4/26/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $204.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zelman & Associates.

4/20/2021 – Lowe’s Companies was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $204.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $195.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Lowe’s Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/14/2021 – Lowe’s Companies was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $195.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Lowe's Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an "overweight" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $194.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.45 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.91.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

