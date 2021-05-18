Lowe’s Companies (LOW) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lowe’s Companies (NYSE: LOW):
- 5/14/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $200.00 to $247.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – Lowe's Companies had its "outperform" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 5/12/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $222.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $195.00 to $239.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/4/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $195.00 to $239.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/4/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $195.00 to $239.00.
- 4/26/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $204.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zelman & Associates.
- 4/20/2021 – Lowe’s Companies was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $204.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $195.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – Lowe’s Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/14/2021 – Lowe’s Companies was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/12/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $195.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2021 – Lowe's Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an "overweight" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $194.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.45 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.91.
Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.
