Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LITE. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

Shares of LITE stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,054. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,594.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 25.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

