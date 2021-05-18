Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.030-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.710-2.120 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on M shares. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.25.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,213,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,235,789. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.82. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Macy’s will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Insiders have sold a total of 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.