Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.71-2.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.73-22.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.57 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.710-2.120 EPS.

Shares of M traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,052,549. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Macy’s has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Macy’s will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.25.

In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Insiders sold a total of 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

