Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.60 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will announce sales of $9.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.56 billion and the highest is $9.65 billion. Magna International posted sales of $4.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year sales of $40.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.58 billion to $40.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $43.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.20 billion to $44.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on MGA. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.47.

NYSE:MGA opened at $97.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.63 and a 200 day moving average of $77.89. Magna International has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $99.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Magna International by 4,740.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after purchasing an additional 417,427 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 2,473.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,343,000 after acquiring an additional 440,267 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 231,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 71,346 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,237,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 502.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 707,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,254,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

