Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at Laurentian

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) had its price target raised by Laurentian from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.52% from the stock’s current price.

MDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

TSE:MDI traded up C$0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,835. Major Drilling Group International has a fifty-two week low of C$3.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of C$865.28 million and a P/E ratio of -12.98.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$100.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Major Drilling Group International will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

