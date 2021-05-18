Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) PT Raised to C$12.00

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of TSE:MDI traded up C$0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 279,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,287. The firm has a market capitalization of C$867.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. Major Drilling Group International has a 52 week low of C$3.35 and a 52 week high of C$11.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.18.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$100.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Major Drilling Group International will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

