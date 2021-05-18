Maker (MKR) Price Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Maker has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and approximately $407.71 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One Maker coin can currently be bought for about $4,647.46 or 0.10900205 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00097107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00022452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $628.29 or 0.01473607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00118517 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00063708 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (MKR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 994,400 coins. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

