Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $901.37 million-$901.37 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $897.03 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.92. 898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.63. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.94.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

